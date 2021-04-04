Morgan Stanley Has $72.62 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $72,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,352,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194,924 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 295,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter.

JMBS stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $54.07.

