Morgan Stanley Has $72.84 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of Daqo New Energy worth $72,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Shares of DQ opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.