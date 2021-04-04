Morgan Stanley Has $74.07 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Gartner worth $74,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $68,031,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

