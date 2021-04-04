Morgan Stanley Has $74.07 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Gartner worth $74,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $68,031,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IT opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $191.66.
IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.
In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
