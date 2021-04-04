Morgan Stanley Has $83.13 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $83,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

NYSE CNI opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

