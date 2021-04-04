Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 685.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $73,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,193,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 393,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

