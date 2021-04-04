Morgan Stanley Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $32.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMWL. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. American Well has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Well by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $2,533,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Well by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

