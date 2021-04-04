MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €111.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €111.22 ($130.85).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MorphoSys stock traded up €1.28 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €75.56 ($88.89). 120,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.43. MorphoSys has a one year low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

