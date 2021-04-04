Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOV. Cowen increased their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

MOV stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. Movado Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $29.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

