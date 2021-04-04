mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338,087.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $42.39 million and $338,087.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,635.95 or 0.99879798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00093403 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,549,257 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

