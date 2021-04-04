MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €182.63 ($214.85).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

ETR:MTX traded up €6.60 ($7.76) on Friday, reaching €207.30 ($243.88). 214,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €199.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €188.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 46.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €106.40 ($125.18) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

