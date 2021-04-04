Name Changing Token (NCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $236,132.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $236,132.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00686506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,242,612 coins and its circulating supply is 39,212,991 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.