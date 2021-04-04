National Bank Financial Weighs in on Park Lawn Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.81.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$34.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.86 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 102.01%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.