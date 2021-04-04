National Pension Service Buys 1,100 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Catalent were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

