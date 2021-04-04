National Pension Service Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Ameren worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,389,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,477,000 after purchasing an additional 237,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

