National Pension Service Purchases 4,165 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Pension Service grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $26,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 221.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 272,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

