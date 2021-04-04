National Pension Service Sells 33,079 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,079 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $6,655,937.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock worth $83,567,913. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

