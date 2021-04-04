Nebulas Market Cap Tops $69.17 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $69.17 million and $8.02 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,037,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,511,172 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

