Needham & Company LLC Boosts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $47.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

