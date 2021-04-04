Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 289.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $529.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

