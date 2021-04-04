Nervos Network Trading Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $853.03 million and approximately $78.50 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,528,635,856 coins and its circulating supply is 24,524,064,178 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

