Neutrino Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009945 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00124164 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

