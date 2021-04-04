Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $304.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

