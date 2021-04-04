Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $24.42 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and $2.01 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00305305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00760652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.46 or 0.99655772 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.