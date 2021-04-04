Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. The company offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.