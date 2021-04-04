Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.
Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.93.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
