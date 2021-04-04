NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,548,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

