NextGen Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

NextGen Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. NextGen Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NGACU opened at $10.57 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGACU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $30,910,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $18,130,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $16,104,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,175,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

