NFTX Price Reaches $188.44 on Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $88.27 million and $2.75 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $188.44 or 0.00321815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00311358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00757011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017386 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins.

