NKN Trading 72.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $174.36 million and $188.90 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NKN Token Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Token Trading

