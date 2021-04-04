Node Runners Market Cap Achieves $4.67 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Node Runners token can now be bought for $200.07 or 0.00341747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $174,534.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00074560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.49 or 0.00308302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.23 or 0.00757091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,363 tokens. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

