Noir (NOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,401.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Noir has a total market cap of $751,794.17 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00279830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,485,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

