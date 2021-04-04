Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Nordex has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Get Nordex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRDXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.