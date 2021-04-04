Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,790,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $691.29 and its 200 day moving average is $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

