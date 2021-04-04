Norges Bank Takes $1.17 Billion Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,034,555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,041,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,114.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.93, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,310.55.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

