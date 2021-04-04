Norges Bank Takes $1.74 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,963,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.45 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

