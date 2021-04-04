Norges Bank Takes $1.74 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,963,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.45 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit