Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,818 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.72 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

