Northern Trust Corp Has $14.81 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -392.15 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

