Northern Trust Corp Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

