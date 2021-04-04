Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 69.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WLK opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

