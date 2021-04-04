Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $78,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

