Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Morningstar worth $35,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total value of $34,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,153,504.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,353. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.02 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average of $211.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

