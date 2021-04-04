Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $33,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $106.79 and a one year high of $161.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

