Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 92,398 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,398 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $35,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

