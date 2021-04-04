Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OCSL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,097,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,063 shares of company stock worth $4,274,300. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

