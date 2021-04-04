Obee Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,641.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Obee Network has a total market cap of $38,485.87 and approximately $11,641.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obee Network has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Obee Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00308412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.66 or 0.00757797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Obee Network Token Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 tokens. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.