Oddo Bhf Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EURN. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

EURN stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 343,311 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

