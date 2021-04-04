OIN Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and $2.07 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00307290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00761951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017341 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,962,103 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

