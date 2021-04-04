Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $31,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $105,335,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 410,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $23,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.