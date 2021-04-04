Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,628.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit