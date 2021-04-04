Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Head to Head Survey

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.97 $61.60 million $1.12 18.72 China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 3.76 $13.44 billion N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -4.98% -4.66% -1.07% China Merchants Bank 23.85% 14.83% 1.17%

Volatility and Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Oportun Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

