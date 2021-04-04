Oppenheimer Weighs in on ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

